BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

MIY stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

