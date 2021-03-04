BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 580,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MQY stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

