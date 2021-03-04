BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BHV opened at $15.85 on Thursday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $17.49.

Get BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.