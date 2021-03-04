Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Stericycle by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth $2,445,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 279,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.