Blair William & Co. IL Has $916,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

SCHG opened at $126.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average of $122.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

