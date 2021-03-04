Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cameco were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,737,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

