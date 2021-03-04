Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 6,143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,186 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $310,054.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 1,946 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $78,754.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,487 in the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.22 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

