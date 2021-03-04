Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,258 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

