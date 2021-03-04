Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,554 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BCE were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.90 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

