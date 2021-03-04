Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading Down 6.4%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $37.97. 4,026,721 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 10,893,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.56.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 4.23.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at $44,784,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,532,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,425,981.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock valued at $33,661,019. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 514.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 606,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 1,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207,840 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 102,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

