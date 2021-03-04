Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $20,071,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 70,256 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.