Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 3.8% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,180,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,836,000 after buying an additional 2,768,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,035,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,499,000 after purchasing an additional 93,653 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,100,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,805,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,729,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 180,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,583. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

