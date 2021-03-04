bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 683,743 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of BLUE opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $73.76.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.