BMO Capital Markets Boosts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$38.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.17.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$0.55 on Thursday, hitting C$39.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,766. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$25.74 and a 1 year high of C$40.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

