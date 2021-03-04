BMO Capital Markets Lowers Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $33.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Air Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Air Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

ACDVF opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.60%. The business had revenue of $634.62 million during the quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

