BMO Capital Markets Raises Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target to $19.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

AEGXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.44.

Aecon Group stock opened at $15.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

