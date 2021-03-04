BMO Capital Markets Raises Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $72.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $66.16 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 9.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 24.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 29.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

