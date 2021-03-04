Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Purchases New Holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Foghorn Therapeutics comprises 0.0% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,887,000.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

FHTX stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,453. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current year.

FHTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foghorn Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.