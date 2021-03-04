Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to $43.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.50.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.