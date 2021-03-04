Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.05.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$37.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.80 and a twelve month high of C$49.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.61.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

