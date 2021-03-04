Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 351,500 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the January 28th total of 688,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 878.8 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOLIF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Boliden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$40.37 during trading on Thursday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.90.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

