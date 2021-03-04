BOLT (BOLT) Price Down 34.1% This Week

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. One BOLT coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOLT has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $2,804.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00767642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00044846 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

