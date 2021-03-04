Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.68.

BBD.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.43 to C$0.55 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$7.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.65. 20,663,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,865. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$1.02.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.