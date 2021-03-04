Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,640.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,170.57.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,275.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,150.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,973.59. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

