Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce $229.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.43 million and the highest is $238.00 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $188.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $863.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.05 million to $872.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $989.77 million, with estimates ranging from $973.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,225.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,849 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,447 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $3.11 on Friday, hitting $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 692,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,912. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

