Boston Partners Grows Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.48% of Steven Madden worth $43,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Steven Madden by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $16,517,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO opened at $35.89 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.77, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOO. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

