Boston Partners Sells 108,714 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,203,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,714 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $48,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,600,000 after buying an additional 355,043 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,784,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,616,000 after buying an additional 88,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,864,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,954,000 after buying an additional 58,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $48.59.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.