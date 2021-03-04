Boston Partners Sells 127,316 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127,316 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.51% of ManpowerGroup worth $26,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MAN opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $99.36. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

