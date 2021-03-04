Boston Partners Sells 30,384 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $17,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLB. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

