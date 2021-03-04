Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 234 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $43,794,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 558,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,668,000 after purchasing an additional 347,263 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 125.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after buying an additional 327,887 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $416.41 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $436.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total value of $104,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,212,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,925 shares of company stock worth $8,700,188 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.35.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

