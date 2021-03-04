Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,451 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

JD.com stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.