Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.85.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $208.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.61 and its 200 day moving average is $236.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.