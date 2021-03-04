Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 687,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $249.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.70. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

