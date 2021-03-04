Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,329 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,213,000 after acquiring an additional 310,071 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 187,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $63.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

