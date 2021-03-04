BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.76-0.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-848 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $839.82 million.BOX also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.76-0.81 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $18.67 on Thursday. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.43.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.