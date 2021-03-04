Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the January 28th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 453.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF remained flat at $$165.72 during trading on Thursday. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.74. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $233.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

