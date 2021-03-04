Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) VP Sells 2,673 Shares

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) VP Russell Shaller sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $144,422.19.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. 355,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,638. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brady by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Brady by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 106,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Brady by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

