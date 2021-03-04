Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,727 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of The Allstate worth $47,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after purchasing an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 47,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.20. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $114.89.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

