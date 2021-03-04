Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $59.89 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 673.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $59,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REGN. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $447.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,395. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.01 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $496.47 and a 200-day moving average of $535.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

