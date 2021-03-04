Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 486,293 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,293 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $42,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $802,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 20.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Exelon by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Exelon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after buying an additional 405,552 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 338,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,103. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

