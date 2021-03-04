Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 783,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,324,000. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.59. 68,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,561,107. The company has a market capitalization of $193.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.05 and a 200 day moving average of $163.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

