Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. 2,247,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,941. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after buying an additional 11,902,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,544,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,706,000 after acquiring an additional 994,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 663,784 shares during the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

