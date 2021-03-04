BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Separately, Santander lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.85. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

