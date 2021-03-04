Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 0.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.41. 5,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,126. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

