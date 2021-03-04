Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.26. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.36. 421,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,511. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.93 and its 200-day moving average is $133.32. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.