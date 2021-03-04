Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.35. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

FFIN stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.89. 644,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,387. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $47.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

