Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $35.92 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $886.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $1,163,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at $29,459,414.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after buying an additional 264,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4,332.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 107.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

