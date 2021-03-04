Brokerages Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report $29.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.90 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $113.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $115.71 million, with estimates ranging from $114.73 million to $117.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

FLIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.46. 76,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $464.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.53. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 12.9% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 168,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 357.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 99.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 113,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

