Brokerages Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. Alcoa posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 776.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $1,871,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,353,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.