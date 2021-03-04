Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.34. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 32,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,778. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 280.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,448,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

